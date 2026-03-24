Botswana: Envoys Reaffirm Support for Botswana Conservation Efforts

Kasane — European Union (EU) Heads of Mission to Botswana and SADC have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Botswana in maintaining its status as a global leader in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The delegation, led by EU Ambassador to Botswana and SADC Petra Pereyra, included Finland Ambassador Pekka Metso and Germany Ambassador Gabriela Bennemann. The envoys paid a courtesy call on the Chobe District Council leadership recently.

Speaking during the visit, Ambassador Pereyra noted that while diamonds remained the backbone of Botswana's economy, the tourism sector continued to play a critical role in job creation and improving livelihoods across communities.

"The tourism sector employs about 50,000 people and has the potential to double this figure. As the European Union, we will continue to prioritise this sector through a new programme to be launched in the coming years," she said.

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She explained that the purpose of the visit to Chobe was to strengthen the partnership between Botswana and the EU, and to appreciate high-impact projects in wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism funded by the EU through the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA).

Ambassador Pereyra acknowledged concerns raised by Chobe residents, including human-wildlife conflict, Foot and Mouth Disease, and power outages. She said the EU remained committed to supporting Botswana's transition to green energy, which would benefit the country's long-term sustainability goals. She further emphasised the need for long-term solutions that promoted coexistence between humans and wildlife, stressing that conservation efforts must be people-centred.

Chobe District Council chairperson, Mr Johane Chenjekwa, said the council had been engaging residents on local economic development initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods. He noted that while many proposed projects had high potential, funding constraints remained a major challenge. Mr Chenjekwa stressed that successful conservation depended on community ownership of natural resources.

"Securing community buy-in is the foundation of successful conservation, as people are more likely to protect the environment when they see themselves as primary custodians and beneficiaries," he said.

He further called on government to review compensation rates for damages caused by animals, noting that this would help reduce retaliatory killings. Additionally, he urged increased support for survivors of wildlife attacks, pointing out that many victims suffer permanent disabilities that limit their ability to sustain their livelihoods. BOPA