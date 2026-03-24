Somalia: Traditional Leaders Push for Broad Reconciliation in Southwest Somalia

Mogadishu — Traditional elders from the Southwest State of Somalia have called for a comprehensive reconciliation process to address growing political tensions in the region, warning that failure to resolve disputes could undermine local governance.

In a statement issued on Monday, the elders said they have begun active mediation efforts between opposition groups and government-aligned authorities in Southwest State. They stressed that it is critical for all parties to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue over confrontation to prevent further destabilization.

One of the senior traditional leaders, Suldaan Warsame Suldaan Aliyow Suldaan Ibrow, said the reconciliation initiative is intended to bring an end to ongoing disputes that have disrupted governance and community cohesion. He called on political leaders, community representatives, and local stakeholders to engage constructively and support efforts aimed at lasting peace.

The elders highlighted the importance of restoring trust among rival factions to protect public services and maintain stability in key towns and districts of the state. They warned that any escalation could have wider implications for security across Southwest Somalia and the Horn of Africa region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This appeal comes amid mounting political tensions between Southwest State authorities and opposition figures reportedly backed by Somalia's federal government. The elders' call aligns with ongoing international efforts, including from the European Union, which has urged restraint and dialogue to prevent the conflict from spreading and to safeguard recent gains in governance and development.

The elders have pledged to continue leading mediation efforts and organizing community consultations over the coming weeks to facilitate compromise, reconciliation, and the resumption of normal administrative functions in the state.