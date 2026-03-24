Somalia: EU Voices Concern Over Rising Tensions in Southwest Somalia

Mogadishu — The European Union's ambassador to Somalia, Francesca Di Mauro, said on Tuesday that the bloc is closely and "with concern" monitoring escalating tensions in the Southwest State region.

In a statement, Di Mauro urged all parties to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue, stressing the importance of de-escalation to avoid further instability.

"The current situation requires calm and constructive engagement," the statement said, adding that opening channels for dialogue is essential to prevent confrontation and safeguard stability in the region.

The envoy also said the European Union welcomes mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions and called on political leaders and community elders to support ongoing peace initiatives in pursuit of a lasting solution.

The appeal comes amid rising political tensions between leaders in Southwest State and opposition figures reportedly backed by Somalia's federal government, raising fears of a potential deterioration in security.

The European Union is one of the largest donors supporting state-building efforts in Somalia and has consistently called for political disputes to be resolved through dialogue to protect gains made in security and democratic governance.