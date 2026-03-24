Zimbabwe: Harare Bookkeeper in Court for Externalising U.S.$4 Million

A 76-year-old Harare woman has appeared in court facing charges of externalisation and money laundering involving more than US$4 million.

Maud Patricia Liddell appeared before magistrate Ruth Moyo, who granted her US$500 bail and ordered her to report to the police fortnightly as part of her bail conditions.

Liddell, who is self-employed as a bookkeeper and administrator, was represented by lawyer Ashiel Mugiya.

The State alleges that between March and May 2025, Liddell sold a property, Stand Number 2057A, Westend Properties, measuring 2,975 square metres for US$4.3 million.

Prosecutors told the court that she "exported or caused the export of US$4,085,000.00 outside Zimbabwe without the Authority of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe," in contravention of the Exchange Control Act.

Liddell is also facing a second count of money laundering after she allegedly "concealed or disguised the true nature, source, location, disposition, movement" of the funds derived from the transaction.

The complainant in the matter is the State, represented by Detective Sergeant Tsanyawo, who is also the investigating officer.

The court heard that detectives received information leading to Liddell's arrest on March 21, 2026.

Authorities say the total value prejudiced is US$4,085,000, and no recoveries have been made to date.

The matter has been remanded to April 23 for routine proceedings.