South Africa: Steenhuisen Welcomes Sahpra's Intervention to Fast-Track Access to FMD Vaccines

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen has welcomed the swift intervention by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to expedite the importation of six million doses of the Dollvet vaccine to combat Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

This follows a Section 21 permit issued on Friday for two million doses of the Dollvet vaccine.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Department of Agriculture said SAHPRA has confirmed that two additional permits will be granted for the remaining four million doses.

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Steenhuisen said the phased procurement, in consignments of two million doses, is a logistical necessity in light of the current conflict in the Middle East. On 1 March 2026, 1.5 million Dollvet vaccines from Turkey arrived in South Africa.

In addition, the Minister and the department confirmed that a further five million doses of the Biogénesis Bagó vaccine will soon be ordered. This follows the arrival of one million doses from Argentina last month.

Steenhuisen underscored the importance of public-private collaboration in addressing the outbreak.

"I want to recognise the vital role the private sector has played in navigating the complexities of vaccine acquisition and logistics. To our farmers and all the role players walking beside the Department of Agriculture in this fight - thank you for your resilience and cooperation. We are not fighting this battle alone, and it is through this united front that we will protect our national herd and ensure long-term food security," the Minister said.

The department also expressed its appreciation to SAHPRA for its responsiveness and understanding of the urgency of the situation, which is vital in ensuring the arrival of vaccines to South Africa without delay.

Further details on the delivery schedule are expected to be communicated once finalised.

KZN targets bi-annual vaccination

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, led by MEC Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa, has implemented a comprehensive vaccination strategy aimed at inoculating all commercial and communal cattle in the province twice over the next 12 months.

The programme will utilise five million doses, including both BioGenesis Bagó and Dollvet vaccines.

The department confirmed that vaccination efforts against Foot and Mouth Disease are ongoing in uMzimkhulu, located within the Harry Gwala District Municipality.

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Harry Gwala is the second district to receive vaccine supplies, following Ugu District Municipality on the province's south coast.

According to the latest livestock census, KwaZulu-Natal is home to approximately 2.5 million cattle, making it the country's second-largest cattle-holding province after the Eastern Cape.

"As per the schedule, vaccines have been arriving in batches, with the first shipment of 200 000 doses of BioGenesis Bago from Argentina in February and 560 000 doses of Dollvet vaccines from Turkey having arrived early this month, all stored at Allerton Provincial Veterinary Laboratory at Cascades in Pietermaritzburg," kaMadlopha-Mthethwa said.

She added that, weather permitting, veterinary-led vaccination operations in uMzimkhulu are expected to conclude with mop-up activities early this week, after which the next district targeted for rollout will be announced.

A total of 15 037 doses of vaccines were administered last Friday, bringing the district's total to nearly 120 000.