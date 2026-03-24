South Africa: PSC to Meet His Majesty King Misuzulu Kazwelithini Zulu

The Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Professor Somadoda Fikeni, will meet with His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu on Tuesday, to discuss strengthening collaboration.

The engagement aims to seek His Majesty's wisdom and guidance on how the Kingship and the PSC can work together to address the needs of traditional communities and promote their well-being.

During his meeting in KwaZulu-Natal, Fikeni will be accompanied by Commissioners Magerule Sekonya and Bheki Zulu.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Discussions will also explore potential areas of partnership between the PSC and the AmaZulu Kingship to strengthen service delivery and advance development in the region.

"These consultations form part of the preparations for the enactment of the PSC Bill, which will empower the Commission to investigate and monitor local government activities," the PSC said.

This Bill aims to strengthen the Public Service Commission and make it more impartial and independent. It also extends the Commission's powers to local government and public entities and will provide more legislative teeth to government efforts to professionalise the public service.

Fikeni previously met with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) to deliberate on challenges faced by traditional leaders.

In July 2024, he also engaged with the National House of Traditional Leaders on the role of traditional leadership in South Africa.

Both meetings concluded that the PSC should consult Kings and Queens across the country to gain valuable insights, advice, and guidance on matters of mutual interest.

In line with this resolution, the PSC has initiated engagements with various Kingships across the provinces.

Following these consultations, the PSC will compile a comprehensive report to be presented to the President and the Minister of CoGTA.