South Africa: Deputy President Responds to Being Mentioned At Madlanga Commission

24 March 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has categorically denied claims made by Sergeant Fannie Nkosi at the Madlanga Commission, alleging that he met with Vusimuzi Cat Matlala or that Matlala intended to meet with him.

"Deputy President Mashatile has noted claims made by Sergeant Nkosi at the Madlanga Commission earlier today. He categorically rejects Sergeant Nkosi's claims and is prepared to cooperate with the Madlanga Commission fully should the Commission require any clarity or assistance from him," the Presidency said on Monday.

The Deputy President indicated that they do not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and have never had any association or dealings with them.

"Of greater significance is that the Deputy President was out of the country at the time that Matlala purportedly met with him or intended to do so," the Presidency said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.