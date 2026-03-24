South Africa: Deputy President Responds to Being Mentioned At Madlanga Commission

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has categorically denied claims made by Sergeant Fannie Nkosi at the Madlanga Commission, alleging that he met with Vusimuzi Cat Matlala or that Matlala intended to meet with him.

"Deputy President Mashatile has noted claims made by Sergeant Nkosi at the Madlanga Commission earlier today. He categorically rejects Sergeant Nkosi's claims and is prepared to cooperate with the Madlanga Commission fully should the Commission require any clarity or assistance from him," the Presidency said on Monday.

The Deputy President indicated that they do not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and have never had any association or dealings with them.

"Of greater significance is that the Deputy President was out of the country at the time that Matlala purportedly met with him or intended to do so," the Presidency said.