South Africa: Over 18 000 Suspects Nabbed for Various Crimes

The South African Police Service (SAPS) nationwide Operation Shanela has yielded significant breakthroughs in combating various crimes, including drug trafficking, and serious and violent crimes, leading to the arrest of 18 822 suspects.

This includes 2 739 wanted individuals linked to serious crimes.

"The week-long operations carried out between 16 and 22 March 2026 led to the arrest of wanted individuals linked to murder, attempted murder, rape, carjacking, illegal possession of firearms, assault GBH [grievous bodily harm], house and business robberies," the police said in a statement.

Within this week, police operations aimed at dismantling drug trafficking and distribution networks across the country led to the arrest of 258 suspects for dealing in drugs, and 3 107 suspects for possession of drugs.

"The majority of arrests for drug possession were effected in the Western Cape, with 1 933 suspects arrested," the police said.

In addition, police intercepted a Volvo truck on the N17, near Oshoek, transporting over 670 kilograms of dagga, with an estimated street value of R1 milion.