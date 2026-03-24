South Africa: Over 18 000 Suspects Nabbed for Various Crimes

24 March 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) nationwide Operation Shanela has yielded significant breakthroughs in combating various crimes, including drug trafficking, and serious and violent crimes, leading to the arrest of 18 822 suspects.

This includes 2 739 wanted individuals linked to serious crimes.

"The week-long operations carried out between 16 and 22 March 2026 led to the arrest of wanted individuals linked to murder, attempted murder, rape, carjacking, illegal possession of firearms, assault GBH [grievous bodily harm], house and business robberies," the police said in a statement.

Within this week, police operations aimed at dismantling drug trafficking and distribution networks across the country led to the arrest of 258 suspects for dealing in drugs, and 3 107 suspects for possession of drugs.

"The majority of arrests for drug possession were effected in the Western Cape, with 1 933 suspects arrested," the police said.

In addition, police intercepted a Volvo truck on the N17, near Oshoek, transporting over 670 kilograms of dagga, with an estimated street value of R1 milion.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.