Kenya: UN Spent Sh 59.5 Bn On Development Programmes in Kenya in 2025 - Report

Nairobi — The United Nations spent about Sh 59.5 billion on development programmes in Kenya in 2025, supporting health services, nutrition, water access, and refugee assistance, according to its latest annual results report presented to the government on Monday.

The report was handed over by the United Nations Country Team, led by Resident Coordinator Stephen Jackson, to Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a meeting in Nairobi.

The results outline the work of 28 U.N. agencies supporting Kenya's development agenda under the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2022-2027.

The UN said the programmes are aligned with Kenya Vision 2030, the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, and the global Sustainable Development Goals.

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"In 2025 alone, UN Kenya delivered programmes worth approximately $460 million, sustaining impact despite global funding cuts," Jackson said, noting that stronger joint action and improved efficiency helped maintain programme delivery.

The United Nations said key outcomes in 2025 included reaching more than 500,000 adolescent girls with health services, supporting over 1 million refugees, migrants, and host communities, and providing nutritional assistance to nearly 9 million people.

About 1 million people also gained access to safe water, while $20 million was mobilised to strengthen water systems, the report said.

Mudavadi said the report demonstrated the impact of cooperation between Kenya and the United Nations system.

"Received the UN Kenya Annual Report 2025 from the United Nations Country Team, led by Resident Coordinator Dr. Stephen Jackson, highlighting the impact of 28 UN agencies delivering programmes across the country," Mudavadi said.

He added that the report outlined strong support for the government's economic transformation agenda across the pillars of people and peace, planet and prosperity, as well as key enablers of economic progress.

The report also highlighted U.N. support for peacebuilding, conflict prevention, social cohesion, and electoral preparedness as Kenya prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Mudavadi said the delivery of programmes worth about $460 million in 2025 reflected a strong partnership between the United Nations and Kenya in advancing sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The United Nations said it would continue working with the government to strengthen national systems, mobilise additional financing, and support peace and development initiatives in the run-up to the 2027 polls.