Sudan: Minnawi Meets French Figures in Paris to Clarify the Situation in Sudan

24 March 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Paris, March 24, 2026 (SUNA) - Governor of the Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minnawi, held talks with a number of influential French figures in the French capital, Paris, on the overall situation in Sudan. The meeting was organized by Rand de boue de Afrique in cooperation with Kimia Advocates.

The gathering brought together a select group of lawyers, writers, parliamentarians, journalists, and business leaders, as part of an effort to provide an objective and independent briefing reflecting the realities on the ground in Sudan.

In a statement posted on his official page on Facebook, Minnawi outlined the latest developments in the country, with a focus on humanitarian and political dimensions. He stated that the aim of the meeting was to enable relevant stakeholders in the France to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

He further underscored that such engagement would support informed decision-making based on accurate and reliable information, thereby enhancing prospects for international cooperation.

Minnawi affirmed that meetings of this kind constitute an important entry point toward fostering a deeper and more balanced international understanding of the developments in Sudan, and contribute to advancing efforts aimed at ending the suffering of citizens and achieving the desired stability.

Read the original article on SNA.

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