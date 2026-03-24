South Africa: Ramaphosa Says South Africa's Divided Healthcare System Cannot Stay

The National Health Insurance Act was signed into law in May 2024 but its rollout is paused over legal challenges.

Critics have raised concerns about corruption, unclear funding plans and what the NHI could mean for the medical aid industry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa cannot continue with a divided healthcare system where private and public services operate separately.

He says the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme will bring both sectors together to serve all citizens equally.

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The NHI Act was signed into law in May 2024. Its rollout has been paused while the courts deal with legal challenges. The government has agreed not to move forward with key parts of the law until constitutional issues, including concerns about public participation, are resolved. Court hearings are expected in May 2026.

Ramaphosa says the plan is still on track despite the delay. He says work is already underway to improve public hospitals, train healthcare workers and introduce better systems, BusinessTech reported.

The president says the current system is unfair. He says far more money is spent on people who use private healthcare than on those who rely on public services.

He says the NHI aims to make sure all South Africans can access quality healthcare without financial strain.

Critics are worried about the government taking full control of healthcare funding. They have raised concerns about corruption, unclear funding plans and the potential strain on taxpayers.

Some also fear the NHI could weaken or even end the medical aid industry.

Ramaphosa says the country must move forward with reforms to build a more equal healthcare system.