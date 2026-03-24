South Africa: Ramaphosa Says South Africa's Divided Healthcare System Cannot Stay

24 March 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • The National Health Insurance Act was signed into law in May 2024 but its rollout is paused over legal challenges.
  • Critics have raised concerns about corruption, unclear funding plans and what the NHI could mean for the medical aid industry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa cannot continue with a divided healthcare system where private and public services operate separately.

He says the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme will bring both sectors together to serve all citizens equally.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The NHI Act was signed into law in May 2024. Its rollout has been paused while the courts deal with legal challenges. The government has agreed not to move forward with key parts of the law until constitutional issues, including concerns about public participation, are resolved. Court hearings are expected in May 2026.

Ramaphosa says the plan is still on track despite the delay. He says work is already underway to improve public hospitals, train healthcare workers and introduce better systems, BusinessTech reported.

The president says the current system is unfair. He says far more money is spent on people who use private healthcare than on those who rely on public services.

He says the NHI aims to make sure all South Africans can access quality healthcare without financial strain.

Critics are worried about the government taking full control of healthcare funding. They have raised concerns about corruption, unclear funding plans and the potential strain on taxpayers.

Some also fear the NHI could weaken or even end the medical aid industry.

Ramaphosa says the country must move forward with reforms to build a more equal healthcare system.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.