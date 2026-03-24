South Africa: Fans Raise Thousands for Big Brother Mzansi Runner-Up Thandeka

Liema Pantsi won Big Brother Mzansi on Sunday, 22 March 2026, with Thandeka Tshabalala missing out on the R2-million grand prize.

Fans have launched a GoFundMe campaign on X with a goal of R1-million for Thandeka, raising about R87,000 so far.

Reality TV fans have rallied behind Big Brother Mzansi runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala after she missed out on the show's R2-million grand prize.

Liema Pantsi was crowned the winner at the finale on Sunday, 22 March 2026. Thandeka finished in second place.

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Within hours of the finale, a supporter launched a GoFundMe campaign on X. The goal was to raise R1-million for Thandeka. The campaign quickly gained traction, with contributions climbing steadily.

At the time of writing, the fundraiser had already surpassed €4,394. That is roughly R87,000.

Thandeka became a fan favourite throughout her time in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Her relationship with fellow housemate Mmeli was widely discussed by viewers. She continued to trend on social media after the finale, with many fans insisting she deserved to win.

Supporters were vocal in urging others to contribute to the campaign.

One fan wrote: "We here, she must increase the amount to 3 million target! I will do it over and over again!"

Another fan wrote: "Thandeka deserves every penny. Let's show her love by contributing massively."

Others broke down the numbers to motivate more donations. One post read: "If 4,000 people contribute R500 each, Thandeka will have R2-million."