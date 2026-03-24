Ethiopia Somali Region President Registers As Voters Surge

Dhagax-Buur, Ethiopia, March 24 (Horn Diplomat) — President of Ethiopia's Somali Regional State, Mustafe Mohamed Omar, accompanied by members of the ruling Prosperity Party, registered to vote on Monday in Degahbour town in Jarar zone, as voter registration continues ahead of the country's upcoming general elections.

The registration exercise, which is underway across the region, has been widely observed in Degahbour, where residents are actively collecting voter cards in preparation for the polls. Regional officials say election preparations are gaining momentum, with expectations that the vote could see one of the highest voter turnouts in the region's history.

"I, and fellow Prosperity Party candidates, registered to vote in Degahbour town today. A record number of political parties are contesting in the 7th national election in the Somali Region," Mustafe said in a post on X.

He expressed appreciation to residents for the warm reception and noted that he also visited the Degahbour stadium, a project he said is nearing completion.

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Ethiopia's National Election Board (NEBE) said on Sunday that voter registration for the country's upcoming 7th general elections has surpassed 18.5 million, signaling steady progress in preparations for the national vote.

The board said a total of 18,556,337 voters had been registered as of March 19, following the launch of the registration process on March 7. The exercise is scheduled to continue until April 6.

The Somali Region is among areas witnessing increased political activity, with multiple parties mobilizing support as the election approaches. Authorities say the scale of participation reflects growing public engagement in the electoral process.

The upcoming election is expected to be closely watched, as Ethiopia continues efforts to strengthen its democratic institutions amid a competitive political landscape.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)