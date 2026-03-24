Somalia: Somaliland Launches Nationwide Fuel Price Enforcement Campaign

Hargeisa, March 24 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland's Ministry of Trade and Tourism, in coordination with regional authorities and police forces, on Tuesday launched a nationwide campaign to enforce newly standardized fuel prices, following a ministerial decree aimed at stabilizing the domestic energy market.

The enforcement drive began early in the morning across several regions, with officials overseeing compliance at fuel stations and ensuring that retailers adhere to the government's fixed pricing structure.

The move follows a directive issued by the Ministry of Trade and Tourism on March 18, which set official fuel prices nationwide in an effort to curb price manipulation and protect consumers amid volatile global oil markets.

Under the new pricing framework, wholesale fuel prices were fixed at $140 per barrel for diesel and $165 per barrel for petrol, while retail prices were standardized at $0.88 per litre for diesel and $0.89 per litre for petrol.

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A subsequent order from the Ministry of Interior and Security instructed regional governors, police commanders and local administrations to ensure full enforcement of the regulations across the country, warning of legal action against violators.

Officials said the coordinated operation involving local administrations and security agencies is designed to prevent hoarding, price gouging and market distortions, particularly as international fuel price fluctuations continue to impact import-dependent economies like Somaliland.

"The responsibility of enforcing this order rests with regional administrations and security agencies," the government said, emphasizing that strict monitoring mechanisms are in place to ensure compliance.

The campaign underscores Somaliland's broader efforts to regulate essential commodities and maintain economic stability, as authorities seek to balance market forces with consumer protection during a period of global uncertainty.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)