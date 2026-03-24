South Africa: No, Kenyan Health Minister Aden Duale Was Not Injured in Road Crash

No, Kenyan health minister Aden Duale was not injured in road crash

IN SHORT: Viral social media posts in Kenya claim the health minister was hospitalised after a deadly crash and denied cover by the country's controversial public health insurer. But this is false.

Several social media posts from early March 2026 claim that Kenya's health cabinet secretary Aden Duale was seriously injured in a road accident along the Kisumu-Busia highway.

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One post, from 8 March, reads: "BREAKING NEWS: Ruto super CS Aden Duale involved in a greasy road accident in Kisumu-Busia Road that has left 3 dead. SHA refuses to pay for his medical bill."

The Social Health Authority, or SHA, is the country's public insurance body, controversially introduced in October 2024 to replace the National Health Insurance Fund. Duale oversees the SHA.

This post also includes an image of Duale in a hospital bed. Other posts reused the image, with some calling for prayers for his recovery.

Another post on X showed a graphic accident scene, claiming Duale was "reportedly involved".

Together, these posts racked up more than 387,000 views, over 17,000 likes and 4,700 comments.

Duale, SHA and the Kisumu accident

Since its introduction, SHA has been a subject of public debate, with some Kenyans questioning its rollout and effectiveness, especially around coverage and failure to make payments. The government has called the challenges "teething" problems, even as reports pointed to systemic issues.

On 8 March, news reports confirmed that a security vehicle in Duale's convoy was involved in a road accident near Kisumu in western Kenya, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

The posts in question began circulating shortly after this, alleging Duale was injured in the crash and hospitalised. Some posts went further, to allege that SHA refused to cover Duale's treatment.

But is this true? We checked.

Duale not injured

Although a vehicle in Duale's convoy was involved in a crash, all credible reports said Duale was not injured. He was not in the vehicle that crashed, and there are no reliable accounts that he was hospitalised.

Duale attended an Iftar dinner that evening, where he spoke about the crash, describing it as a "small accident". He said he had briefly delayed his journey to ensure the injured received help. He appeared well and did not report any injuries.

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According to news reports and a statement from the health ministry, three people died in the crash, and at least 19 others were taken to hospital.

Duale himself was not injured and claims that he was hospitalised or that SHA refused to pay his medical bills are false. The main post spreading these claims is from an account known for sharing sensational, unverified content.