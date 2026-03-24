Ethiopian Airlines to Lease Two Next-Generation Converted Freighters From Aercap

24 March 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Bruck Getachew

Ethiopian Airlines has agreed to lease two Boeing 777-300ER converted freighters from AerCap Holdings N.V., in a deal that will introduce the aircraft type to Africa for the first time, the companies said on Tuesday.

The aircraft, designated the 777-300ERSF, are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2028. Once in service, they are expected to expand the airline's cargo capacity and improve operating efficiency as global demand for air freight continues to grow.

The agreement deepens a longstanding partnership between the Addis Ababa-based carrier and AerCap, an Irish-American aircraft lease company headquartered in Dublin.

From The Reporter Magazine

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The 777-300ERSF, a converted version of the long-haul passenger jet often referred to as the "Big Twin," offers roughly a quarter more capacity than smaller twin-engine freighters, according to AerCap.

"We are delighted to deepen our long-standing partnership with Ethiopian Airlines through this transaction," Aengus Kelly, AerCap's chief executive, said in a statement, adding that the aircraft would deliver "significant cost efficiencies" and support the airline's cargo expansion.

Ethiopian Airlines Group's chief executive, Mesfin Tasew, said the addition of the aircraft would strengthen the carrier's position in the global cargo market.

From The Reporter Magazine

"These aircraft will significantly enhance our cargo capacity and efficiency, boosting trade in the region," he said.

The 777-300ERSF program is being developed by Israel Aerospace Industries, which partnered with AerCap on the conversion of the twin-engine jet. The aircraft received certification from US and Israeli regulators last year and has since entered service with the US-based cargo operator Kalitta Air.

Ethiopian Airlines' planned induction of the type will mark its debut on the African continent.

The airline has steadily expanded its cargo operations in recent years, already operating Boeing 777 freighters and pursuing future fleet growth, including a provisional agreement announced in 2022 for five Boeing 777-8 freighters. It has also collaborated with Israel Aerospace Industries on converting Boeing 767-300ER aircraft at its Addis Ababa facilities.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.