South Africa: Deputy President Reflects On SA's Gains in Fight Against TB

South Africa's Tuberculosis (TB) programme has achieved remarkable success in reducing the rate of incidence; the latter being the number of new cases each year.

This as government's efforts to reduce the rate of TB infection and disease, continues to make gains.

"Year after year, we continue to see a steady decline in the number of people contracting TB. In fact, by 2024, we have seen a 61% reduction in that incidence rate," the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), Deputy President Paul Mashatile, said on Tuesday, in the Western Cape.

Addressing the national World TB Day commemorative event at the Caledon Sports Grounds, Mashatile said treatment outcomes for drug-resistant TB patients have improved significantly.

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"We are now seeing a 79% treatment success rate, and for the first time, lost-to-follow-up rates for Drug-Resistant TB are in single digits. This breakthrough is a result of our accelerated efforts in scaling up the introduction of shorter, more effective regimens.

"This progress is worth celebrating, as it not only saves lives but also restores hope. It exemplifies that through unity, strengthened partnerships and innovation, we can effectively combat disease, reclaim futures, rebuild communities, and revitalize our national spirit," the Deputy President added.

At the same time, Mashatile acknowledged that while the government has made strides, there is still room for improvement.

"The proportion of estimated TB cases successfully placed on treatment has dipped from 79% to 74% this past year. This is not a statistic to ignore; it is a call to action!

"It tells us that we must double our efforts, close the gap, and ensure that every person who needs care receives it promptly. For progress is not measured only in victories achieved, but in the determination to reach those who remain waiting. Our End TB campaign is showing strong momentum," he said.

This year, the government achieved 70% of the ambitious testing target.

Over 3.5 million tests have been conducted since the launch of the End TB Campaign during last year's World TB Day in KwaZulu-Natal.

"This is the highest number ever recorded in a single year for our TB programme. It stands as a testament to the tireless dedication of our health workers, the resilience of our communities, and the steadfast support of our partners," the Deputy President said.

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Regardless of the gains made by government, TB remains a major public health concern and is still the leading cause of death, particularly for People Living with HIV.

"Despite a slight decrease in overall TB deaths, we have only managed a 17% reduction compared to 2015, far short of the 75% target we set for ourselves.

"This gap reminds us that lives are still being lost unnecessarily, and we must do much more to turn the tide," he said.

Another harsh reality, the 2021 TB Survey showed that 56% of people affected by TB in the country continue to face catastrophic socio-economic constraints that push families into poverty.

"We cannot ignore this human and economic toll. We need to make our response more patient-centred, meeting people where they are and removing all barriers against access to testing and treatment.

"Early detection is the key to breaking the cycle of infection and protecting families and communities. When we diagnose and treat TB sooner, we save lives and prevent further spread," Mashatile said.

He called on men to get tested for TB.

"Our data shows clearly that many of the missing cases are among men. In the past 11 months, even though fewer men have been tested, their positivity rate is much higher. Testing more men will help us find those hidden cases and protect everyone.

"I also urge anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has TB to visit their nearest health facility right away. Get tested. If you test positive, start treatment immediately and finish it as prescribed by a health practitioner. If you test negative, ask about TB Preventive Therapy (TPT) to protect yourself and stop the spread," the Deputy President emphasised.