Kenya: President Ruto, Orengo Pledge to Put Politics Aside for Nyanza Development

24 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Siaya — President William Ruto has signaled a truce with Siaya Governor James Orengo, emphasizing a shared commitment to work together for the benefit of Kenyans.

Speaking during a tour of Nyanza Region, the head of state acknowledged the importance of setting aside political differences to prioritize development, service delivery, and community welfare.

Governor Orengo welcomed the gesture, noting that collaboration between national and county governments can accelerate infrastructure projects, healthcare services, and economic initiatives in the region.

The leaders' public display of unity marks a notable shift in local politics, raising hopes for a more cooperative approach to addressing regional challenges.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.