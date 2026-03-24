Namibia: Paratus Vuma Scoops the Top Score

Paratus Vuma FC won the Top Score seven-a-side soccer tournament on Saturday after beating Saintz FC 3-1 on penalties in a thrilling final on Saturday.

Saintz were reduced to six men midway through the match after a player was sent off due to a foul, but despite being one man down, Saintz managed to keep Paratus at bay to send the match into penalties.

Their luck, however, finally ran out in the shootout when Paratus' keeper saved a shot, and when Vygotsky Nasima coolly landed their final spot kick, he was mobbed by his ecstatic teammates and fans alike.

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It was the first time that Paratus had won the title in only their second year of competing, and captain Eugene Hangara after the event said it was a great team effort.

"We played together as a team, we fought as a team, and eventually we got the victory we wanted. Heading into the game we were confident that we would get the victory, and thanks to the almighty we got it," he said.

"It's a great achievement because this is only our second year of participating in the tournament," Hangara said.

Nasima, meanwhile, said they aim to defend their title next year.

"I'm feeling good. The competition was hard, but we were working for it, and we got the win, so we're happy. The plan is to do the same again next year, but for now we just have to enjoy our victory," he said.

Saintz FC captain Lawrence Likando had mixed feelings about the final result.

"I'm devastated with the result, but we made it from 72 teams to the final two. It was a hard-fought match and we gave it our all. We were down a man for almost half of the second half, and it's unfortunate because penalties is anyone's game.

"I'm not happy, but at the same time I'm glad we made it this far," he said.

"We fought and we were together as a team. We will definitely be back next year. There's no way we can make it this far and not come back," he said.

"Our team is a bit of a mixture: We have doctors, lawyers, and students and guys who work in the science field, so we are a mixture. Originally we were a futsal club," Likando said.

The third place play-off also had to be decided on penalties after ending in a goalless draw, and MDW Financial went on to win the match after a 3-1 victory against LA United.

In the semi-finals, Paratus Vuma beat MDW Financial 3-1 on penalties, while Saintz FC beat LA United 2-0.

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The tournament is one of Namibia's longest-running competitions and was held for the 26th consecutive year with 72 teams competing this year.

Top Score's total sponsorship this year amounted to N$135 400, while the winners received N$15 000, the runners-up N$8 000, and the third- and fourth-placed teams N$5 000 and N$2 000, respectively.