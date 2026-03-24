Namibian Classic Postponed

The Namibian Classic international athletics meet set for next weekend has been postponed due to the withdrawal of several top-class athletes.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the organising committee said the postponement was unavoidable.

"It is with deep regret that the organisers of the Namibian Classic announce the postponement of the upcoming event. This decision was not taken lightly. Our team has been fully prepared to host a world-class competition that would showcase elite athletics and deliver an unforgettable experience for both spectators and stakeholders. However, due to a significant number of withdrawals from international athletes, the overall quality of the event has been impacted," the statement reads.

"These withdrawals are largely a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has led to travel disruptions and uncertainties affecting athlete participation. As a result, we believe it would not be in the best interest of our sponsors, supporters, or the Namibian public to proceed with an event that does not meet the high standards we set out to achieve," it adds.

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"We made a commitment to deliver a world-class event -- one that reflects excellence, competitiveness, and international appeal. Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, we are unable to uphold that promise. We extend our sincere gratitude to our sponsors, partners, athletes, and the public for their understanding, continued support, and belief in the vision of the Namibian Classic," it says.

"We remain committed to hosting the event at a later date, where it can truly live up to its full potential. Further details regarding the new event date will be communicated in due course," the statement concludes.