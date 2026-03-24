Namibia: Smit Replaces Erasmus As Captain

JJ Smit has replaced Gerhard Erasmus as the FNB Namibia Eagles captain for their two-match 50-over series against Uganda, starting today.

Smit already took over the captaincy for the Eagles XI's final T20 match against Uganda on Saturday, and got off to a great start with a commanding 98-run victory.

Erasmus has captained the Eagles for the past six years, which coincided with Namibia's most successful run in history as they reached four consecutive T20 World Cup finals.

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Yesterday he said he has not stepped down altogether from the captaincy role, but was just "taking a break".

"I've been captaining and taking a lot of load over the past six years, so I just want to enjoy playing one series. Coach Craig [Williams] asked me if this would be something I want to do to free up some time and not have so much load, and I agreed," he said.

"I just want to go out there and enjoy my cricket, and I hope this rest can unlock my highest potential level. My tactical abilities will still be available and I'll be right there to assist," he said.

On Saturday, a strengthened Eagles XI completed a resounding victory to clinch the series 2-1.

The Eagles amassed 169/6 off their 20 overs, with Louren Steenkamp scoring 82 off only 52 balls (8x4, 4x6), while Nicol Loftie-Eaton added 30 and Jan Frylinck 20.

For Uganda, Juma Miyagi took 3/32 and Cosmas Kyewuta 2/21.

In reply, Uganda never got close to the target as they were skittled out for 71.

Namibia's young pace bowler Max Hewingo won the man of the match award with great figures of 4/9 off 3.5 overs, while Ruben Trumpelmann took 2/7 and Jack Brassell 2/34.

Namibia, meanwhile, have called up two new caps for the 50-over series against Uganda in United all-rounder William Lottering and WHS Old Boys all-rounder Zacheo Janse van Vuuren.

The team is as follows:

JJ Smit (captain), Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus, Zane Green, WP Myburgh, Ruben Trumpelmann, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Jack Brassell, Zacheo van Vuuren, and William Lottering.