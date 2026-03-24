Namibia: Unique Dance Experience Promotes Mental Well-Being

A Welness-Focused sunset session hosted by Secret Sunrise Namibia drew a full crowd in Windhoek on Friday, highlighting growing interest in alternative fitness and mental well-being experiences.

The event, held under a wellness theme for the year, reached its capacity of 140 participants.

Attendees took part in a one-hour guided experience combining music and movement through wireless headphones, set against the backdrop of the setting sun.

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Founder Jeremy Blaauw says the initiative has steadily expanded since its introduction to Namibia.

"We brought Secret Sunrise to Namibia six years ago," he says, noting that the concept now operates in 23 cities globally.

The sessions are designed to create a shared yet personal experience.

Participants follow guided instructions delivered through headsets, allowing them to move in sync while remaining immersed in their own audio environment.

According to Blaauw, careful planning goes into each event.

"It may feel spontaneous, but it's actually carefully curated to guide people through a full emotional journey," he says.

He says playlists and routines are adapted for each session to ensure a unique experience for attendees.

Beyond dance, the sessions form part of a broader wellness offering that includes activities such as yoga, team-building sessions, breath work and meditation.

Blaauw says the goal is to provide participants with both physical activity and mental relief in a relaxed environment.

Attendees describe the experience as both social and therapeutic.

Keanu Deepsen says the session offered more than just entertainment.

"It was not only exciting to dance to music through headsets but to connect with strangers," he says.

He says following guided instructions contributed to a sense of calm.

"It played some sort of therapy in my mind and gave me peace of mind," Deepsen says, noting that he would attend similar events again.

Organisers say the sessions aim to leave participants feeling lighter and more connected, offering an alternative to conventional social outings while promoting mental well-being.