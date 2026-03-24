Namibia: Strong Turnout Marks Successful 2026 Local Film Week

23 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Film Commission (NFC) has concluded its 2026 film week, with organisers reporting strong public turnout and growing industry participation, signalling momentum in Namibia's film sector.

Held over four days, the event brought together filmmakers, policymakers, students and industry stakeholders to showcase local and African productions while strengthening professional networks.

The programme was hosted in collaboration with the Namibia University of Science and Technology, the Film Association of Namibia and One Africa.

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According to NFC spokesperson Nicola Muranda, the initiative focused on both exposure and industry development.

"During the four-day event, film enthusiasts participated in eight panel talks, two masterclasses, and several workshops, including showcases," she says.

Muranda adds that the scale of participation reflects increasing interest in local storytelling.

A total of 162 films were screened, while more than 345 industry participants attended professional sessions and over 860 audience members viewed screenings.

Capacity building formed a central part of the programme, with sessions covering production budgeting, taxation, script development, post-production and marketing.

Organisers say the workshops were designed to equip filmmakers with practical skills across the full production cycle.

"These were led by industry professionals in Namibia and the region, covering the entire value chain in filmmaking and providing emerging and established filmmakers with the tools to build a sustainable career in the industry," Muranda says.

Audience response was particularly strong for locally funded productions, with several screenings reaching capacity.

Short films such as 'Emanya', 'The B2 Passage', 'Journey to the Past' and 'The Good Shepherd' - each supported through development funding - drew significant attention during the festival.

Other highlights included premieres of documentary projects such as 'Image Restitution', 'Ras Sheehama: The Man, The Music' and 'Echoes of the Wild'. Films from 15 African countries were also screened, reinforcing the festival's continental focus.

Youth participation was another key feature, with students actively engaging in workshops and screenings.

Sessions on gaming and emerging storytelling formats aimed to introduce younger participants to evolving opportunities within the industry.

The closing day featured a live production set demonstration by the Film Association of Namibia, offering audiences insight into the technical coordination behind filmmaking.

The festival concluded with a screening of 'Speel Aan', which has received seven nominations at the upcoming Namibian Theatre and Film Awards.

NFC executive secretary Florence Haifene says the event demonstrated the sector's potential.

"The Film Week demonstrated the strength, diversity and potential of Namibia's film industry," she says.

She adds that the platform continues to play a critical role in industry development.

"From skills transfer and youth development to audience growth and regional positioning, this platform has cemented its place in shaping the film sector," Haifene says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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