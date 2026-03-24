Namibia: Young Chess Star Claims National Title

Klara Shafondjodi is proving that being eight years old is no barrier to achieving national success.

While many children her age are just beginning to explore their interests, Klara has already secured the U7 girls' championship title at the National Namibian Schools Chess Championship.

Her journey with chess is defined by a focus on rules and the technical precision of every move.

The star describes the environment of a tournament as exciting.

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Although the night before a big match her nerves get the best of her, the eight-year-old remains relaxed once the game begins.

This calm approach to competition is supported by her parents, who encourage her to prioritise enjoyment over the final result.

Klara notes that she does not cry when she loses, as the experience of playing against others is what she enjoys most.

Beyond the chessboard, Klara is a dedicated artist who has been drawing since she was a toddler, encouraged by her father to explore her imagination.

Unlike the strict structure of chess, drawing offers her a sense of freedom, where she feels there are no limits to what she can create.

Recently, she has expanded her artistic range by learning to use a spirograph to make intricate geometric patterns.

Her daily routine is a balance between traditional education and her various hobbies.

After finishing her schoolwork, she dedicates time to drawing, chess, or her newest pursuit, the piano.

She is focused on learning to play without hitting the wrong keys and hopes to soon perform for her teacher.

Klara also values the time she spends learning from her grandfather, who plays a role in her practice sessions.

Despite her early accolades in sport and the arts, Klara maintains the typical life of a primary school pupil.

On weekends, she prefers playdates with her classmates and neighbours. Her post-practice snacks are a mix of fruit, nuts, and vegetables like carrots and cucumbers.

She does not plan to pursue a professional chess career or a life in art, but instead dreams of becoming a teacher.