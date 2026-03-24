South Africa: After the Bell - Our New Universities and the River of Employment

The rapid growth of private education is a wonderful opportunity for educationists, students, companies and capital. But we mustn't forget what the rise of such good firms hides from view.

A few short months ago, back when the oil price was still about $60 a barrel, I commented on the fact that our middling classes spend a huge amount of time asking each other which school they went to.

While there is still some kind of strange hold by the older, traditional suburban schools, this sector is changing incredibly quickly.

And, finally, it looks like our higher education sector is getting a massive shake-up too.

I have to say, I always find it quite strange that there aren't more players in private education. I'm sure that, like me, you will do anything, including giving up your last litre of fuel, to make sure your kids get a proper education.

Something that helps them to be happy and healthy and productive when they come of age.

Which means that the potential market for private schools, and then private higher education, is literally every parent everywhere who can.

This morning the education group AdvTech announced that its operating profit was up by 14% to more than R2-billion. Revenue from its school division was up by 10%, while its higher education section was up by 13%.

Looking at their financial numbers,...