The migration pressures confronting South Africa are not simply about who crosses the border, but about whether the country can rebuild the administrative capacity required to manage migration responsibly in a complex regional environment.

South Africa's debate on migration has become one of the most emotionally charged public conversations in recent years. Yet beneath the political rhetoric and social tension lies a deeper question that the country has not fully confronted: whether the South African state has the institutional capacity to manage migration in an orderly, lawful and humane manner.

Too often, the issue is framed in extremes. On one side, any discussion about illegal migration is quickly labelled xenophobic. On the other hand, anger about service delivery and unemployment is sometimes directed indiscriminately at foreign nationals. Both responses miss the central issue.

Migration management, in any functioning state, requires strong administrative systems, clear policy direction and capable institutions. It requires efficient documentation processes, credible border management and cooperation between law enforcement, immigration authorities and regional partners. When these systems weaken, disorder replaces management.

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South Africa's migration pressures must also be understood within a broader regional context. Economic instability, political crises and conflict in parts of the continent inevitably drive human movement. People move in search of safety, work and opportunity. That reality cannot be wished away.

However, unmanaged migration places strain on already stretched public systems. Schools, hospitals, housing programmes and policing services...