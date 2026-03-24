Uganda: Government Pushes Universities to Prioritize Practical Research and Innovation

The Ugandan government is urging higher education institutions to focus on practical, problem-solving research and innovation that drives economic transformation for a common person.

Under the theme "Harnessing Innovation in Higher Education for Accelerated Economic Transformation"

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao emphasized the need for institutions to redesign curricula to meet the population's needs.

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Mao challenged the academia of academic freedom without interference from political influence, he says research and innovations must not be challenged by anybody and must be based on what we can solve and produce.

On funding, Mao says government has many priorities imploring Universities and higher education to focus on outsourcing funds than solely relying on government .

"Universities must look elsewhere for research funds," Mao stated, encouraging institutions to seek external funding sources challenging universities to prioritize innovation and research that addresses the daily challenges and needs of the population."

National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) Chairperson Prof. Joy Constance Kwesiga echoed this, highlighting efforts to promote curriculum innovation, digitalization, and research technology.

"We are embarking on curriculum innovations, digital innovations, research technology, and institutional governance," Prof. Kwesiga said.

Prof. Mary J.N Okwakol, Executive Director of NCHE, added that institutions must prioritize research that solves real-world problems. "Universities should focus on applied research that drives economic growth and development."

From the universities, the government must ring fenced money for public and academic research. Prof. David Okello Owiny the vice chancellor Gulu university says some areas of research cannot attract grants and research funding challenging gov't to be more intentional with research funds for public universities

The Two days conference brought together stakeholders, including Vice Chancellors, researchers, policymakers, development partners, industry leaders, and regulators, to discuss key issues shaping the future of higher education.

The event highlighted the need for Ugandan universities to shift from traditional teaching methods to innovative, practical approaches that equip students with skills for the modern workforce.

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By prioritizing research and innovation, institutions can contribute to the country's economic transformation and development.