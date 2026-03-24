Uganda: Busujju Residents Flock Free Medical Camp At Mukwaya Hospital

Hundreds of residents from across Busujju County turned up at Malangala Village for a free medical camp organized at Mukwaya General Hospital, where communities received treatment, health screening, and medical education.

The outreach attracted people from several surrounding villages who came to access free medical examinations, treatment, and health education on diseases that commonly affect rural communities.

The medical camp was spearheaded by Dr. Ben Mukwaya, the Katikkiro of the Mbogo Clan and former Health Minister in the Buganda Kingdom administration. He said the initiative was inspired by the challenges many rural residents face in accessing healthcare services.

"I realized that many people in villages suffer from various illnesses but fail to seek treatment due to lack of access to medical services," he said.

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"That is why we decided to bring health services closer to the communities through such camps."

During the outreach, residents were also sensitized on disease prevention, with particular emphasis on HIV/Aids prevention and other common health conditions.

Dr Mukwaya encouraged residents to go for regular medical check-ups and adopt preventive measures.

"Early diagnosis can save lives," he said.

Medical workers at the hospital said the team handled a wide range of cases during the camp. According to Anet Mbedda Namagembe, the medical team treated patients suffering from chest infections, diabetes, high blood pressure, body pains, malaria, and other common illnesses.

"Many patients have turned up from different areas to receive treatment," she said. "We have managed to examine and treat several people suffering from different conditions."

Residents were screened and tested for various diseases free of charge, including HIV/Aids, diabetes, high blood pressure, and malaria. Those diagnosed with illnesses were also provided with medication at no cost.

Several residents who benefited from the outreach expressed gratitude to the organizers, noting that many people in the area struggle to access medical care due to poverty and the long distances to health facilities.

"Many of us suffer from illnesses but we fail to seek treatment because we cannot afford hospital bills or transport to distant health centres," one resident said.

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"We are grateful for this medical camp because it has helped us receive treatment for free."

Village Health Team members said many residents often delay seeking treatment despite being ill, but such outreaches help raise awareness and encourage communities to prioritize their health.

Organizers expressed hope that similar medical camps will continue to be organized to improve health awareness and promote early treatment of diseases in rural communities.