Uganda: Fufa Suspends Nine Referees for Three Months Over League Blunders

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Referees Disciplinary Panel has suspended nine match officials for three months after a series of costly errors in recent Uganda Premier League matches.

The panel said the action follows "breaches of match officiating standards" in games that sparked debate among clubs and fans across the league.

The heaviest punishment came from the match between Buhimba United Saints FC and Police FC, where six officials were sanctioned at once.

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The match played at Royals Park, Butema ended in 1-1 draw. Reagan Male gave Police the lead in the 75th minute, but Buhimba's Eric Washington Nyonyintono equalized in stoppage time (90+3').

Buhimba head coach Robert Mukasa was sent off during the controversial match.

The panel stated, "Six officials suspended for 3 months for breach of match officiating standards,"

The six include referee Henry Musisi, assistant referees Fred Kinyera and Samuel Mbabali, fourth official John Semakula, match commissioner Christopher Kugonza and referee assessor Hilary Kimbugwe.

All the six officials will also be required to undergo a mandatory refresher course before returning to duty.

In another high-profile incident, the 0-0 match between SC Villa and Express FC saw assistant referee Immaculate Ongiera punished for a key error.

The panel said Ongiera incorrectly flagged a legitimate goal offside, confirmed by video evidence, a decision that changed the flow of the match.

She was handed a three-month suspension and will also take part in a refresher course on match officiating standards.

The third case involved Police FC against SC Villa, where another major mistake was recorded.

The panel reported Okudra disallowed a legitimate goal despite no offside infringement. Police went on to win the match 1-0.

He too was suspended for three months and directed to undergo refresher training.

The disciplinary actions underline FUFA's tough stance on officiating errors, with the panel insisting that standards must improve as pressure grows in the title race and relegation battles across the league.