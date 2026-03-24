Egyptian E-Commerce Startup Mitcha Acquired By US Firm Converted

Converted has acquired Mitcha as it expands its data-driven commerce ecosystem in emerging markets.

The deal brings Mitcha's network of designers and customers into Converted's platform, which integrates advertising data, payments and campaign execution across channels such as Google, Meta and TikTok. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mitcha, founded in 2018, focuses on fashion retail and supports local designers in Egypt. Its founder, Hilda Louca, will join Converted as partner and executive director to lead strategic partnerships and regional expansion.

The acquisition will support the rollout of Converted Orders, a product designed to connect digital advertising directly to verified purchases. The system combines marketing data, payment processing and order tracking to allow campaigns to optimise based on actual sales rather than clicks.

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Converted, founded in 2024 by Mohamed Fergany, currently serves merchants across Egypt and Saudi Arabia and is targeting broader expansion in the region.

Key Takeaways

The acquisition reflects a shift in digital advertising toward performance models based on verified revenue rather than engagement metrics. Traditional online advertising has relied heavily on clicks and impressions, which do not always translate into sales. By integrating e-commerce data into its platform, Converted aims to close this gap and provide advertisers with clearer visibility on return on investment. The combination of advertising, payments and order verification creates a system where campaigns can be adjusted in real time based on actual transaction outcomes. This approach is gaining traction globally as businesses seek more efficient use of marketing budgets. In emerging markets such as Egypt, where digital commerce is still developing, linking advertising directly to sales can help merchants scale more effectively and reduce inefficiencies in customer acquisition. The inclusion of Mitcha's designer network also expands the supply side of the ecosystem, providing more merchants and products to generate data. The deal highlights increasing consolidation in the region's technology sector, where companies are building integrated platforms that combine multiple functions. Over time, models that tie advertising spend to measurable revenue outcomes are likely to reshape how digital marketing budgets are allocated across emerging markets.