Egypt: Qualiphi Acquires Career Club to Expand Ai Career Platform Across Mena

Qualiphi has acquired Career Club in a six-figure deal completed in the second half of 2025, as it expands AI-powered career services across Egypt and the Gulf.

The platform, previously owned by iCareer, provides digital tools that help students and graduates access career guidance, develop skills and connect with job opportunities. It has been used in programs supported by organizations including the International Labour Organization and German Agency for International Cooperation.

Qualiphi, founded in 2025 by Nevien Magdy, offers a Career Services Management platform that connects universities, employers and students through a unified system. The company has supported more than 500,000 students and partners with institutions such as Ain Shams University and the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The acquisition will support the rollout of expanded services, including career guidance, skills development, CV tools and digital career events, while strengthening Qualiphi's presence in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

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The company plans to add 15 universities in Egypt by 2026 and expand further into Gulf markets, where it already works with universities serving more than 7,000 students from multiple nationalities.

Key Takeaways

The acquisition highlights a growing focus on digital career infrastructure in emerging markets, where education systems and labor markets are often misaligned. Platforms such as Qualiphi aim to bridge this gap by connecting universities, employers and students through data-driven systems that track skills, career pathways and hiring needs. Egypt's labor market is expanding, with 743,000 graduates in 2024 and a labor force of 34.7 million in 2025, increasing the need for structured career services.

Many institutions in the region still rely on fragmented or manual processes, limiting students' access to job opportunities and career guidance. By integrating Career Club, Qualiphi is building a unified ecosystem that can manage career services at scale while using artificial intelligence to personalize recommendations and improve job matching. The strategy also reflects a broader trend where local platforms are developed to address regional labor market dynamics rather than relying on global solutions.

Over time, such systems could play a role in reducing youth unemployment by improving the transition from education to employment. The expansion into Gulf markets also shows cross-border demand for career enablement platforms that can serve a diverse and mobile workforce across the Middle East and North Africa.