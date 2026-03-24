South Africa: Happy Pay Raises $5m to Expand Ad-Subsidised Payments Model

South African startup Happy Pay raised $5 million in a seed round to scale its ad-subsidised payments network, a model that removes interest and fees from consumer finance.

The round was led by Partech, with participation from Futuregrowth Asset Management, 4Di Capital, E4E Africa, Equitable Ventures and Felix Strategic Investments.

Happy Pay offers buy-now-pay-later services that allow consumers to split purchases into interest-free installments. Instead of charging users, the platform shifts costs to merchants and brands, which pay for customer acquisition and conversion through targeted advertising and promotions.

The company has more than 600,000 registered users and is expanding its merchant network across digital and physical channels. It is also investing in artificial intelligence systems to improve product recommendations and advertising performance.

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Chief executive Wesley Billett said the model aims to reduce the cost of credit for consumers, noting that many South Africans spend a significant share of income on debt repayments.

Key Takeaways

Happy Pay's model reflects a shift in buy-now-pay-later toward alternative revenue structures that reduce reliance on consumer fees. Traditional BNPL providers often generate income through interest, late fees or merchant commissions, which can increase costs for users. By subsidising payments through advertising and merchant-funded acquisition, Happy Pay is aligning incentives across consumers, retailers and the platform. Merchants pay to drive sales and customer growth, while consumers gain access to flexible payments without direct cost.

This model depends on data and targeting capabilities, as the platform must connect high-intent buyers with relevant products to justify advertising spend. The approach is similar to broader trends in digital commerce where advertising and payments are integrated to create closed-loop ecosystems. In markets such as South Africa, where consumer credit costs are high, interest-free models could attract strong adoption if they remain sustainable. However, scaling such a model requires balancing merchant demand, user growth and risk management, particularly in preventing fraud and maintaining repayment rates. The investment from global and local funds suggests growing interest in fintech models that combine payments, commerce and advertising to create new revenue streams while improving affordability for consumers.