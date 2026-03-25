Sudan: 'RSF and SPLM-N Seize Parts of Sudan's Blue Nile Region' As More Than 73,000 Flee

El Kurmuk Locality / Jurut / Ed Damazin — Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and fighters from the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), reportedly led by Joseph Toka, have seized large parts of the strategic city of El Kurmuk locality in the Blue Nile region, prompting the displacement of more than 73,000 civilians to the state capital Ed Damazin.

Videos circulated on Monday appeared to show RSF fighters inside the city, although neither the RSF nor the SPLM-N had issued an official statement confirming control at the time of publication. Local authorities denied that El Kurmuk locality had fallen, insisting government forces had repelled the attacks.

'Conflicting claims'

The El Kurmuk locality provincial government said joint RSF and SPLM-N forces launched coordinated assaults from the south on Sunday, targeting Jurut East and Jurut West. It claimed the Sudanese Armed Forces' (SAF) Fourth Infantry Division and 16th Brigade inflicted heavy losses and urged residents to ignore what it described as "rumours".

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SAF sources also said they had repelled an assault on the Jurut area, reportedly destroying vehicles and detaining dozens of fighters. They alleged the attacking forces advanced from Ethiopia, a claim previously made by Khartoum.

The SPLM-N led by Abdelaziz El Hilu, said its forces had captured the Jurut area for the third time in recent weeks, reportedly seizing weapons and taking prisoners, including officers.

Radio Dabanga could not independently verify claims from either side.

'Strategic significance'

RSF-aligned officials described the reported advance as a major development. Ibrahim El Mirghani, a minister in the RSF's parallel administration, the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), said the capture of El Kurmuk locality marked a decisive step, describing the city as "the eastern gate of Sudan" and a key link to Ethiopia.

'Mass displacement'

The escalation has triggered a sharp rise in displacement. The El Gezira Observatory for Human Rights reported that 73,406 people, mostly women and children, have fled to Ed Damazin since fighting intensified on Eid El Fitr.

Many reportedly arrived with severe injuries, including burns and amputations, allegedly caused by indiscriminate shelling. Aid groups said displaced families are sheltering across more than ten sites, warning of urgent humanitarian needs.

The Observatory called on all parties to protect civilians, safeguard infrastructure, and open safe corridors, urging compliance with international humanitarian law.

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Radio Dabanga was unable to independently verify the full extent of displacement or conditions in areas south of El Kurmuk locality.