Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Activist Matinyarare Goes Off Script, Says Mnangagwa's Presidency Has Been Mediocre

RUTENDO Matinyarare, the South African based pro-Zanu PF activist, has rated President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure as mediocre in a surprise turn of events.

An ardent fan of Mnangagwa, Matinyarare has recently been laying into the Zanu PF supremo whom he had been defending across the region since the 2017 military-led coup that installed him as state leader.

Posting on his social media platforms, Matinyarare said Mnangagwa's poor performance did not justify attempts to extend his stay in power beyond the constitutionally mandated five years by two more years.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Yesterday, I was threatened for having insulted the President by saying that his performance in office has been mediocre for us to grant him a term extension," said Matinyarare.

"Under Robert Mugabe, in his first 20 years in office, he built 9,000km of new paved roads from the 10,000km left by Ian Smith.

"Currently, Mnangagwa has, in the last nine years, paved and rebuilt 80% of the existing 584km of the Harare-Beitbridge road, and it is still not finished.

"He has also been refurbishing and extending 45km of the Mazowe Road. I would say that the 45km are entirely new. He has also built about 90 km of road in and around Mount Hampden and has been refurbishing about 300 km in cities and Victoria Falls road.

"This means that, in nine years, the President has refurbished and built about 1,200km (6.3%) of roads out of the 19,000km of paved roads in Zimbabwe, which are in desperate disrepair."

Zanu PF is currently gripped by internal factional fights over whether Mnangagwa should have his term extended.

A section made up mainly of Mnangagwa's home province of Masvingo, Midlands and those getting financial backing from oligarchs within the system, wants him to stay.

The other wants him to bid farewell to the seat upon completion of his second term in 2028 as dictated by the Zimbabwean constitution.

Added Matinyarare: "The money required to fix all Zimbabwean roads, at an average of about $1 million per kilometre, is approximately $17.4 billion. Where will it come from?

"How many more roads can he fix between now and 2030 at the current pace of 130km per year and the perpetual electioneering for 2030 that has stopped all real work?

"Tomorrow we will look at healthcare, water, sanitation, electricity and other indicators."

Basing his campaign on Mnangagwa's "friend to all and enemy to none" Matinyarare was tirelessly involved in the fight against what the Zimbabwean government has said are targeted sanctions from the United States of America (USA) and other Western countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He leads the Zimbabwe Anti Sanctions Movement (ZASM), an organisation that seemingly did Zanu PF's bidding and dirty work in the fight against 'sanctions.'