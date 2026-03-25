Zimbabwe: Ensure Safety, Free Expression Ahead of Constitutional Amendments Bill Hearings - ZLHR Tells Govt

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has called on authorities to guarantee safety, free expression and peaceful participation ahead of public hearings on the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill (No.3), warning that continued intimidation could undermine the credibility of the process.

Parliament is set to run nationwide public hearings on the proposed constitutional amendments from March 30 to April 2, 2026.

ZLHR said there has been an escalating clampdown on civil liberties since the gazetting of Bill in February.

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The human rights body said the clampdown has been marked by intimidation, harassment, disruption and banning of meetings, arrests, detention, abductions, assaults and torture targeting opposing voices to the proposed constitutional changes.

The human rights organisation said government has a constitutional obligation to create a conducive environment that allows citizens to openly debate the proposed amendments without fear.

"Zimbabwean authorities must create a conducive environment that allows people to debate and express themselves on the pros and cons of Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill (No.3) without fear, rather than stifle any form of dissent.

"Government must take concrete measures designed to prevent politically motivated acts of violence and guarantee the physical and psychological integrity of all citizens," ZLHR said.

ZLHR also urged authorities to ensure full protection of freedoms of expression, association and peaceful assembly, in line with constitutional provisions and international agreements ratified by Zimbabwe, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The lawyers' group further called on police to urgently investigate reported acts of violence against perceived political opponents and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

In addition, ZLHR appealed to members of the public to reject political intolerance and refrain from engaging in violence ahead of the hearings.