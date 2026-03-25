Ethiopia's Corridor Dev't Initiatives Delivering Far-Reaching Socio-Economic Benefits, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has underscored that Ethiopia's ongoing corridor development initiatives are delivering far-reaching economic and social benefits, extending well beyond urban beautification.

For the Prime Minister, city corridor projects are dramatically altering the country's development trajectory.

In a wide-ranging interview with Kana TV, the PM highlighted how corridor development projects in Addis Ababa and other major cities are transforming urban landscapes while unlocking new opportunities in infrastructure, trade, and nationwide economic growth.

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He explained that this transformation reflects a broader shift in Ethiopia's urban development philosophy under the Medemer (Synergy) approach, which recognizes cities as the central social and economic foundation of the nation.

According to the Prime Minister, previous governments often regarded urban centers with suspicion, treating them as political threats, a stance he described as a critical error that hindered national progress.

In contrast, he emphasized that urban populations must be embraced as a vital political and economic base.

Highlighting the strategic importance of cities, he noted that Addis Ababa alone generates nearly half of Ethiopia's annual GDP.

The Premier further described the capital as a "laboratory of togetherness," where diverse cultures, languages, and religions coexist and contribute to a shared national identity.

The Prime Minister stated that cities serve as key indicators of a nation's civilization and development, reflecting progress, efficiency, and modernity.

He stressed that urban centers should be recognized as engines of prosperity, with their residents forming the backbone of national transformation.

Describing cities as hubs of innovation, production, and creativity, he referred to them as the "hands and minds of the nation," adding that rapidly growing urban areas like Addis Ababa hold immense human potential capable of accelerating economic advancement if effectively harnessed.

Focusing on corridor development, the Prime Minister noted that these projects are designed with multiple objectives, including addressing infrastructure gaps, reducing unemployment, and supporting long-term economic growth. He said the initiatives have created substantial employment opportunities both during and after construction, while equipping young people with practical skills that in many cases surpass formal academic training. Many of these skilled workers are now contributing to major projects in regional cities.

He also highlighted the role of corridor development in accelerating housing construction, noting that thousands of residential units have been delivered within a short period, stimulating the real estate sector.

Improved road networks, he added, have significantly reduced travel times, enhancing mobility and productivity across the capital.

The Prime Minister further pointed to the riverbank development project in Addis Ababa as a landmark achievement with international relevance.

Despite its complexity, he described it as a transformative initiative that will stand as a lasting legacy for future generations. The project has created inclusive public spaces that strengthen social cohesion while promoting healthier lifestyles through parks and recreational facilities.

He noted that similar projects are being replicated in cities such as Bishoftu, Jimma, Arba Minch, and Bahir Dar, with additional developments underway in Hawassa.

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Looking ahead, the Prime Minister identified digital technology as a cornerstone of Ethiopia's national development strategy, describing it as a critical enabler across all sectors. He stressed that without robust digital infrastructure, progress in education, healthcare, and industry cannot be sustained, emphasizing the need to build a competitive and skilled workforce.

Citing ongoing efforts, he highlighted the establishment of Africa's leading artificial intelligence institute and the implementation of the "5 Million Coders" program, through which more than 3.5 million citizens have already received training.

While acknowledging these achievements, the Prime Minister emphasized that continued investment and sustained commitment to digital transformation will be essential to securing Ethiopia's long-term growth and global competitiveness.