South Africa: Anti-Corruption Directorate Arrests 12 Police Officers Over R360m 'Cat' Matlala Contract

The NPA's anti-corruption unit has arrested 12 police officers connected to a R360m health contract linked to crime kingpin Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala's company Medicare 24.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) Independent Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has arrested 12 police officers implicated in the award of a R360-million police health contract to alleged crime kingpin Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala's company Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

The contract, awarded in 2024, has been at the centre of proceedings of the Madlanga Commission and a parliamentary inquiry into crime networks infiltrating South Africa's criminal justice system. The arrests do not appear to include the top police officers named at the commission or in Parliament.

Matlala allegedly bribed top police officers, including generals, to facilitate the award of the contract. The 12 police officers will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 25, on charges of corruption related to the contract, said NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. They appear to be supply chain management police who handled the tender.

"The NPA's Idac ... effected an arrest of 12 senior police officers and a director of a company in relation to the awarding of a tender to Medicare 24. All accused are expected to make their first appearance before the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act]," said Kganyago late...