Rwanda: Govt Steps Up Drive Against Unsafe Rainwater Harvesting

The Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB) is discouraging the use of underground rainwater harvesting systems, commonly known as soak pits, citing growing concerns over their impact on soil stability, water quality, and surrounding infrastructure.

Field observations by the Board show that poorly designed or maintained systems can lead to contamination, weaken ground structures, and pose risks, particularly in densely populated urban areas.

As a result, households are being urged to gradually phase out these systems and transition to safer, more modern rainwater management solutions, including above-ground storage tanks and engineered drainage systems.

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"The assessments revealed that many soak pits were poorly designed, lacked proper lining and filtration, and were not suited to managing runoff in increasingly dense urban environments. As a result, such systems have shown limited effectiveness and, in some cases, contributed to water contamination and infrastructure instability," said Richard Nyirishema, Executive Chairperson of RWB.

Experts also warn that contaminants from rooftops, such as dust, leaves, and animal waste can seep into stored water. In addition, poorly constructed systems may allow pollutants from surrounding soil or nearby wastewater sources to infiltrate underground storage.

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"While these risks can be managed under proper design and maintenance standards, they become significant public health concerns when systems are informal or poorly maintained. Untreated rainwater used for drinking can become unsafe and may lead to waterborne diseases," Nyirishema added.

Despite the policy shift, many households continue to rely on soak pits and similar informal systems, leaving some residents uncertain about the next steps.

To address this, RWB is stepping up public awareness campaigns to promote safe water use, improved maintenance practices, and the treatment of harvested rainwater.

Households are also encouraged to upgrade existing systems to meet required standards or limit their use to non-drinking purposes where treatment is not available.

According to the Board, local authorities have begun inspections to ensure compliance, while new guidelines are being integrated into construction permits and urban planning frameworks to curb the continued use of unsafe systems.

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Households are instead urged to adopt properly designed sanitation systems, including standard septic tanks, and to maintain clear separation between rainwater and wastewater infrastructure.

The government is promoting safer alternatives, such as above-ground storage tanks, properly lined underground tanks, and modern drainage solutions including permeable pavements and retention systems.

Investments in centralised water supply and sewer networks are also being expanded to reduce reliance on informal systems.

Officials say the transition reflects a broader shift towards integrated, city-wide water management systems better suited to rapid urbanisation and climate-related risks.

During his appearance in Parliament recently, Minister of Infrastructure Jimmy Gasore said the ministry is revising the urban code, which will regulate the construction of rainwater soak pits and provide new guidelines, including how and where stormwater should be collected and directed.

"However, until that law is in place, we are encouraging people to harvest rainwater using proper systems and to integrate this with existing infrastructure. If we are discouraging certain methods, we must also guide people on where that water should go," he said.

Officials say the focus remains on ensuring households have access to safe water while gradually phasing out practices that no longer meet the demands of modern urban environments.