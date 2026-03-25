Tanzania Pushes for Kiswahili's Global Conquest With 20 Learning Centres Established

24 March 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Arusha — THE Minister of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Paul Makonda, said the Tanzanian government is working to create an enabling environment for opportunities in the Kiswahili language, including interpreting, translation, editing, writing, media broadcasting, and teaching Kiswahili to foreigners.

Minister Makonda made these remarks today, March 24, 2026, in Arusha during the opening of the Kiswahili Media Conference. He noted that the government, through relevant councils, has established 20 Kiswahili centers abroad via Tanzanian embassies and 35 centers within the country.

This represents a significant increase from five years ago, when only two centers operated abroad and three domestically. Tanzania remains the only country that has successfully opened Kiswahili teaching centers outside its borders.

Minister Makonda emphasized that the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, Arts, Culture, and Sports of Zanzibar, through Kiswahili councils BAKITA and BAKIZA, will continue implementing all directives aimed at promoting and advancing the Kiswahili language nationally and internationally.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.