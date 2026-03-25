Tanzania Readies for the 'Zero Waste' Campaign in the Food Sector

Dar es Salaam — THE National Environment Management Council (NEMC), in collaboration with the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner's Office and environmental stakeholders, is set to commemorate the International Day of Zero Waste by providing public education on how to transform waste into raw materials or other products--an approach aimed at positioning waste as an economic opportunity.

Speaking to media outlets today, March 24, 2026, NEMC Compliance and Enforcement Manager, Hamadi Kissiwa, said the event will take place from March 28 to March 30, 2026, at the Mnazi Mmoja grounds in Dar es Salaam.

He noted that the global theme is "Empowering Zero Waste in the Food Sector," while the national theme is "Waste is an Opportunity." The Guest of Honor is expected to be the Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environment), Hamad Masauni.

Kissiwa explained that the commemoration aims to shift public perception of waste by promoting the 3Rs principle--Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle--to enhance resource efficiency and minimize environmental pollution.

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He added that adopting these practices will significantly reduce indiscriminate waste disposal while supporting the production of raw materials for new goods, thereby contributing to both individual income generation and national economic growth.

He further stated that the event will highlight the global challenge of food loss and waste, noting that studies estimate food waste contributes approximately 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, exacerbating climate change and affecting societal well-being.

Kissiwa also invited members of the public and environmental stakeholders to attend the event, which will run daily from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., featuring exhibitions on investment opportunities in waste management and innovations in products derived from waste.