Mozambique President Chapo in Kenya for Three-Day Working Visit

Nairobi — Mozambique President Daniel Chapo is in Kenya for a three-day working visit following an invitation by President William Ruto.

Upon arrival at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), President Chapo was received by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who welcomed him warmly, noting it is the Mozambican leader's first working visit as Head of State.

"We are glad to welcome President Chapo to Kenya for his first official working visit," said Mudavadi.

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Prime CS Mudavadi highlighted that the visit will provide an opportunity for both leaders to assess the state of bilateral cooperation, diplomatic ties, and to exchange views on political, economic, social, and security issues affecting their countries, Africa, and the global landscape.

The engagements will focus on deepening collaboration in trade, investment, and strategic partnership, as well as expanding joint initiatives in priority sectors including agriculture, energy, education, defence, digital transformation, tourism, and maritime development.

President Chapo will participate as guest of honour at the 4th Kenya International Investment Conference (KIICO), which begins on Wednesday at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) in Nairobi. The event will gather global investors, policymakers, and private-sector leaders.

"At KIICO, President Chapo will promote investment in Mozambique by showcasing the country's potential and available opportunities," said Amb. Maria Manuela dos Santos Lucas, Mozambique's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

Earlier, during the 3rd Session of the Kenya-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC), Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to practical outcomes for mutual benefit. Since its establishment in 1991, the JPCC has served as a platform for structured dialogue on priority sectors.

The previous session in Maputo in August 2023 marked a milestone with the signing of thirteen bilateral instruments.

Mudavadi emphasized the importance of timely implementation of agreements, strengthening trade facilitation, and operationalizing the Joint Technical Committee on Trade.

"Connectivity remains a key enabler of our partnership. We are grateful to Mozambique for resuming direct flights between Nairobi and Maputo in 2024, enhancing trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges," noted Mudavadi.

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Mudavadi stressed the importance of intra-Africa trade and partnerships, especially amidst global turbulence impacting energy, trade, and investment.

He also highlighted collaboration in counterterrorism, maritime and port development, and digital transformation as central to shared aspirations for economic transformation, regional integration, and sustainable development.