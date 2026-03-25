Kenya: Tuju Secures Sh200,000 Anticipatory Bond At the High Court

24 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has been granted an anticipatory bond of Sh200,000 to prevent his arrest.

The order, issued by Justice Martin Muya, followed an urgent application seeking legal protection against potential arrest or formal charges.

The court classified the matter as urgent, allowing it to be heard during the court vacation.

Under the bail terms, Tuju was to provide a bond of Sh200,000 with one surety each, or deposit the equivalent cash amount.

The court also directed that the application be formally served to the Inspector General of Police, Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

A further mention for directions in the matter is scheduled for April 7.

The anticipatory bail ensures that he will not be detained while the court deliberates on his case.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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