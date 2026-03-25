Tanzania, South Africa Steps Up Efforts to Promote Kiswahili

Cape Town — Tanzania and South Africa have stepped up efforts to implement the 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in basic education, with a focus on promoting Kiswahili teaching in South African schools.

In August 2022, the two SADC member states signed a drafted the agreement as part of efforts to promote the language and regional cooperation.

The matter was raised in Cape Town, SA today (March 24, 2026), when Tanzania's Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Wanu Hafidh Ameir and South African South Africa's Deputy Minister for Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation met to discuss various issues aiming at boost education among the two countries.

During the meeting, Ms Wanu outlined various measures being undertaken by the Government of Tanzania to improve education, science and technology.

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Regarding Article 9 of MoU the two leaders stressed the need for effective implementation of the provision to promote Kiswahili globally and enhance regional integration through education.

Through these engagements, Tanzania and South Africa agreed to strengthen cooperation in the education sector, including expanding exchange programmes for teachers and experts in education, science, technology and innovation, promoting vocational training.

Other ares include enhancing research programmes; strengthening collaboration between institutions and higher learning institutions; and increasing scholarship opportunities.

The Tanzanian government also expressed its commitment to expanding opportunities for Tanzanian youth benefiting from various scholarship programmes, including the Samia Scholarship.

The two sides further emphasized the importance of advancing joint programmes that foster innovation, technology transfer and improve the quality of education in both countries.

The Tanzania's Deputy Minister also reaffirmed the Tanzanian government's commitment to improving education systems to meet the demands of a modern economy, while recognizing the role of international cooperation in achieving this goal.

On her part, SA's Dr Gina expressed South Africa's readiness to continue collaborating with Tanzania in key priority areas, including scientific research, youth skills development and the use of technology in teaching and learning.

The leaders also exchanged experiences on education, science and technology policies, strategies and management systems, and discussed effective ways to address challenges facing the sector in a rapidly changing global environment.