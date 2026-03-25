Sudan: Deadly Airstrike Destroys Al-Daein Hospital

A devastating drone strike targeted Al-Daein Hospital in Sudan's East Darfur State on 20 March, the first evening of Eid al-Fitr, rendering the facility completely inoperable and leaving thousands without medical care. The attack struck the hospital's emergency, paediatric, and maternity departments, resulting in mass casualties in the Rapid Support Forces (RSF)-controlled region.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the bombing killed 64 people--including 13 children and three medical staff--and injured 89 others. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus strongly condemned the strike, noting that the death toll from attacks on healthcare facilities during the ongoing Sudanese conflict has now surpassed 2,000 individuals.

The attack has sparked mutual accusations between the warring factions. The RSF blamed the Sudanese Armed Forces for carrying out the drone strike. However, the army vehemently denied responsibility, stating they adhere to international laws and instead accused the RSF militia of the attack.

The tragedy at Al-Daein Hospital coincided with another violent incident on the same day in the city of Ad-Dabbah in Sudan's Northern State. A separate drone strike, allegedly carried out by the RSF, targeted a crowd of citizens during Eid prayers, resulting in multiple civilian injuries and highlighting a dangerous escalation in attacks across the country.