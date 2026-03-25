Ethiopia: Government Intensifying Efforts to Boost Horticulture Production, Says Agriculture State Minister

Addis Ababa — The Government of Ethiopia has been intensifying its effort to boost horticulture, design policies and strategies that attract both local and foreign investors into the sector, Agriculture State Minister Sofia Kassa said.

The 10th edition of the Hortiflora Expo was opened in Addis Ababa today, bringing together key players from across the globe.

Opening the Expo, State Minister Sofia Kassa said the government has designed agricultural and rural development policy that enables to boost production of flower, vegetables, and fruits.

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This expo is taking place at a critical time when the government intensifies its effort to transform the agriculture sector with a strong focus on food system, modernization, technological advancement, irrigation expansion, and import substitution, she added.

According to the State Minister, agriculture remains the backbone of Ethiopia's economy, contributing 32 percent to the GDP.

Moreover, the horticulture sector has positioned Ethiopia among the leading flower exporter globally, becoming the major source of foreign exchange earner to the national export revenue.

Currently, Ethiopia is the second largest flower exporter in Africa.

Ethiopian Horticulture Producer-Exporters Association (EHPEA) Chairman, Nega Mequanint on his part said the sector has demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and strong performance, positioning Ethiopia as a competitive and relevant player in the international horticulture market.

In the previous fiscal years, the industry has generated more than half a billion US dollars in export value, he added.

According to him, the sector employs around 200,000 Ethiopians, predominantly women, and contributes significant to poverty reduction and skill transformation.

This achievement would not have been possible without continued support and commitment of the Government of Ethiopia, particularly the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ethiopian Agriculture Authority.

Netherlands Ambassador to Ethiopia Chritine Pirenne said the long-standing partnership in horticulture is one of the best collaboration areas with Ethiopia.

According to her, Dutch investors played an important role in the early development of Ethiopia's floriculture industry, supporting technology, and expertise and knowledge transfer.

Today, the sector has grown into one of Ethiopia's most successful export industries, creating hundreds of thousands jobs and generating much needed foreign exchange for the country, the Ambassador noted.

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Ambassador Pirenne added that there are around 100 Dutch companies that are active in Ethiopia across different sectors, including horticulture.

The three-day expo has attracted various participants, including producers, exporters, seed suppliers, global buyers, financial institutions, technology providers, logistics firms, policymakers, and researchers, among others.