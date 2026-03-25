South Africa: Western Cape Farmers Struggle to Get Diesel

Farmers across the Western Cape cannot get enough diesel to plant their crops after the US and Israel bombed Iran.

From 1 April, diesel prices could jump by up to R9.50 per litre, putting South African food production at risk.

Rossouw Dippenaar needs 40,000 litres of diesel to plant his wheat. He has managed to get only 6,000 litres.

"I don't know what I will do if it doesn't change in the next two weeks," said the Riebeek-West farmer, about 80km northeast of Cape Town, News24 reported.

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Farmers across the Western Cape, the Garden Route, Klein Karoo and Hessequa are battling empty pumps, limited supplies and late deliveries.

Dean Barnard, a farmer from Waboomskraal near George, placed his diesel order but was still waiting for delivery.

"Our orders have been placed, but so far, no deliveries have been possible," Dean said. "We approached two separate companies, but neither was able to supply the fuel."

The US and Israel began bombing Iran on 28 February. Global oil prices went up by 40% or more. Iran has also been disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for oil and fertiliser.

South Africa imports most of its fuel and 80% of the two million tons of fertiliser it needs each year. A third of that fertiliser comes from the Middle East.

From 1 April, diesel could jump by R9.37 to R9.50 per litre. Petrol 95 could rise by R5.62 per litre and paraffin by R11.00, according to Central Energy Fund data.

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said 70 to 75% of farmers do not have access to fuel. Some are getting as little as 20% of their normal monthly diesel supply.

Grain South Africa (Grain SA) chairman Richard Krige said the impact on food security could be severe.

"We just have to plant blindly," said Rossouw. "What else can we do?"