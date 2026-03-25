South Africa: Magistrate Frustrated As Mugabe's Son's Plea Deal Stalls Again

Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze appeared at Alexandra Magistrate's Court on 25 March facing attempted murder and other charges.

The case was postponed to 17 April 2026 for further investigation. Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze remain in custody.

The presiding magistrate in Bellarmine Mugabe's court case showed frustration over delays when the matter was called at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on 25 March 2026.

Bellarmine Mugabe, the son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, appeared alongside co-accused Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze.

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The pair face multiple charges, including attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition, defeating the ends of justice, theft, pointing a firearm and contravening the Immigration Act.

The charges stem from an alleged violent altercation with a man believed to be a gardener at Mugabe's upmarket Hyde Park home in Johannesburg. The man was injured in the incident but later discharged from hospital. The firearm used has not been recovered.

When the matter was called, the court heard that plea agreement talks between the state and the defence had not yet been finalised. Prosecutors reportedly raised concerns about the terms put forward by the defence, while the defence rejected those claims.

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said in court: "Negotiations are like that by nature, there are still quite a lot of discussions that are going to take place, as you would expect."

Mnguni said his clients understand the seriousness of the matter and are willing to cooperate.

The case had already been postponed the week before. The accused were due to enter their plea agreement, but proceedings stalled after a senior prosecutor was not present in court.

The matter was postponed to 17 April 2026 for further investigation. Both men remain in custody.