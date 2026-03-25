Somalia: Somali Government Denies Reports of Helicopter Landing in Baidoa Amid Rising Tensions

24 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government on Tuesday denied reports that a government-owned helicopter had landed in the southwestern city of Baidoa, describing the claims as false and politically motivated.

Officials from the presidency told local media that there was no helicopter belonging to the Somali National Army that had been seized or operated by authorities in South West State of Somalia.

The denial follows earlier statements by the regional administration, which claimed that a helicopter that had come under fire at Waajid airport later landed in Baidoa.

The conflicting accounts highlight growing political and security tensions between the federal government in Mogadishu and the South West regional administration, fueling uncertainty over developments on the ground.

The sources say the dispute reflects broader strains between the two sides, as disagreements over governance and security operations continue to escalate.

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