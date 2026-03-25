Somalia: Somali Army Chief Meets U.S. Africom Special Operations Commander to Boost Security Cooperation

Mogadishu — The Commander of the Somali National Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, held high-level talks with the head of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, Major General Claude K. Tudor, focusing on strengthening bilateral security cooperation and intensifying operations against militant groups.

The meeting, held in Mogadishu, underscored joint efforts to enhance the capabilities of the Somali National Army through expanded training programs, technical support, and experience-sharing initiatives.

Both sides emphasized the importance of accelerating ongoing military operations aimed at countering extremist threats, with a shared commitment to improving operational effectiveness on the ground.

Discussions also highlighted the need to deepen collaboration between Somali forces and international partners, particularly in coordinated offensives targeting insurgent groups.

The talks come amid continued efforts by Somalia and its allies to bolster security and stabilize regions affected by militant activity.