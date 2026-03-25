Rwanda: Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars Jet in Ahead of FIFA Series 2026

24 March 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Kenya's Harambee Stars have arrived in Kigali on Tuesday morning ahead of the FIFA Series international friendlies scheduled to take place from March 23 to 31.

The team, led by head coach Benni McCarthy, traveled to the Rwandan capital aboard Kenya Airways.

Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group A alongside Estonia, Grenada, and host nation Rwanda in what promises to be a high-stakes mini-tournament at Amahoro Stadium.

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Group B will feature Tanzania, Liechtenstein, Aruba, and Macau, with matches set to be played at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Estonia were the first team to arrive at Kigali International Airport on Monday, with Grenada following a few hours later. Aruba, Macau, and Liechtenstein also touched down in Kigali on the same day ahead of the FIFA Series matches.

Tanzania are expected to arrive on Tuesday at 20:00 CAT.

Held during the FIFA international break, the FIFA Series provides a valuable platform for Rwanda to compete against a variety of international opponents, including Caribbean side Grenada, as part of the country's ongoing football development.

Rwanda will face Grenada on Friday, March 27, at 21:00 CAT, while Kenya will take on Estonia earlier the same day at 18:00 CAT.

Harambee Stars squad for FIFA Series 2026:

Goalkeepers: Faruk Shikhalo, Brian Bwire and Ian Otieno.

Defenders: Manzur Okwaro, Abud Omar, Alphonce Omija, Mike Kibwage, Frank Odhiambo, Rooney Onyango and Daniel Sakari.

Midfielders: Alpha Onyango, Duke Abuya, Richard Odada, Chrispine Erambo, Austine Odhiambo, Will Lenkupae and Mohammed Bajaber.

Forwards: Job Ochieng, Zech Obiero, Clarke Oduor, Ryan Ogam, Lawrence Okoth, Ben Stanley.

Read the original article on New Times.

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